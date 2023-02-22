Karnataka govt. employees threaten indefinite strike from March 1

February 22, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has set a seven-day deadline for the State government to announce the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), failing which it has announced an indefinite strike from March 1.

The decision to this effect was taken at an “emergency State executive meeting” on Tuesday evening, called in light of the two demands finding no mention in the State Budget that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented on February 17. “If the government fails to fulfil our demand within seven days, we have no option but to go on an indefinite strike,” C.S. Shadakshari, president of the association, said.

The government should get an interim report from the 7th Pay Commission and implement at least 40% of fitment facilities before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections kicks in. Following the path of States such as Jharkhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the State should also revert to the OPS by March 1, the association demanded.

However, there seems to be a divide between the State government employees under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and those under the OPS. Karnataka State Government NPS Employees’ Association lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police that OPS employees had man-handled them at the meeting, when they objected to “unilateral decisions” by Mr. Shadaskhari.