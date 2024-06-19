Karnataka govt. employees hopeful of implementation of 7th pay panel recommendations

Employees of the State government are hopeful of the State Cabinet approving the recommendations of the 7th pay commission in its next meeting, said C.S. Shadakshari, State president of the Government Employees’ Association.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Shadakshari said the association had put pressure on the government to implement the recommendations of the commission. “We are hopeful of the State government taking a decision on this either in the last week of June or in the first week of July,” he said.

If the recommendations were not fulfilled by the government, he said, the association would take future steps to put pressure on the government, at the meeting of the association’s State committee.

Mr. Shadakshari said the Shivamogga district unit of the association would felicitate newly elected representatives in a function at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira on June 23. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa will inaugurate the programme, and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra will inaugurate the renovated building of the association. MLCs S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Dhananjaya Sarji, Bilkis Bano, and chairpersons of boards and corporations will be felicitated.

Besides that, children of government employees who secured more than 90% in SSLC and PU will be honoured on the occasion, he added.