Karnataka

Karnataka govt. changes testing norms

The State government has changed the guidelines for COVID-19 testing, with a new order issued on Monday, which does not have the clause that it is mandatory for anyone who has succumbed after showing Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) symptoms. The earlier norm was that anyone who died with these symptoms had to undergo a COVID-19 test.

The order also makes it mandatory for all senior citizens returning from Maharashtra and those who have comorbidities to be tested between five and seven days of arrival, even if they do not have symptoms.

