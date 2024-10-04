Karnataka govt. caps number of visitors to trekking sites at 300 a day

In order to avoid overcrowding at the trekking sites across the State, the government has decided to put a cap on the number of trekkers visiting these places.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday, while launching the online ticket booking portal for trekking sites, said the State had immense potential for eco-tourism, but the government was concerned about ensuring it does not harm the environment.

“Therefore, the State will limit the number of trekkers to a maximum of 300 per day on all trekking routes,” Mr. Khandre said.

He said there was chaos when about 5,000 to 6,000 tourists visited Kumara Parvatha on January 26-27 this year and to avoid such situations, a limit had been set on the number of trekkers.

The Minister launched the portal https://aranyavihaara.karnataka.gov.in using which the public can book tickets for all trekking routes in the State.

At present, tickets can be booked for five trails: Kumara Parvatha (via Subrahmanya), Bidahalli to Kumara Parvatha, Bidahalli-Kumara Parvatha-Subrahmanya, Chamarajanagar-Nagamale, and Talacauvery-Nishani Motte.

“By the end of this month, 40 more trekking routes will be added to the website. The site will also offer ticket reservations for wildlife safaris and boat safaris,” the Minister said.

One number for up to 10 tickets

Officials said that one phone number can be used to book up to 10 tickets. “If cancelled seven days in advance, a full refund will be provided. Cancellations after that will result in a partial refund, with a certain amount being deducted,” officials said.

The website also provides brief descriptions and images of the various trekking routes in the State, offering information and helping tourists make informed decisions about their treks.

Mr. Khandre said that some private companies organise trekking trips by purchasing tickets in bulk and as a result prevent genuine trekkers from accessing them. To address this issue, the booking system now requires government-issued ID cards with photos, such as PAN card or driving licence, to be uploaded when reserving tickets.

Plastic ban

He said that plastic water bottles, carry bags, food packages, and other items would be banned on trekking routes and forest roads.

“Travelers driving through the forest and trekkers will be asked to voluntarily dispose of prohibited items in the trash at the first checkpoint. In the second phase, inspections will be conducted. If plastic bottles, carry bags, liquor bottles, cigarettes, lighters, etc., are found during inspections, fines will be imposed,” he said.