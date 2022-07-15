Karnataka govt. bans public from taking pictures, videos in its offices

The corridors of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

July 15, 2022 20:39 IST

State government employees’ association had sought a ban

In a move that has drawn criticism, the Karnataka government on Friday issued an order prohibiting photography and videography in its offices without prior permission. This followed a petition submitted to the government by the president of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, seeking a ban.

‘Misuse on social media’

In his memorandum, the association president had alleged that while it is common for the general public to visit government offices regularly, individuals were entering the premises and taking photographs and videos of the functioning of the offices. They were then being circulated on social media “recklessly” and there was also a possibility of these being “misused”, which “lower the dignity of government offices.” The association said that this was causing inconvenience to women employees and officials in the offices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the association memorandum, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has said that it is illegal to take photos and videos during working hours without prior permission of the authorities. This is applicable to all government offices, at district, taluk and village levels, besides in the State capital.

“The government has given careful consideration to the matter and is of the view that it is necessary to restrict the public from taking photos and videos during office hours of all the departments of the State government,” the order said.

Lack of transparency

However, the order has been criticised by some quarters as a move that will not allow for transparency in the government’s functioning.

In a release, the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti said the government is trying to use a draconian rule and it was anti-people.

“The party over the last three four years had been exposing the misdeeds and corrupt practises of the government officials using photography and videography besides exposing the lacuna in the office. This corrupt government has brought the law to prevent a pro-people movement,” party president Ravi Krishna Reddy alleged, while coming down heavily on the decision.

The Janata Dal (Secular), meanwhile, has sought to know what the government has to hide that it has come up with such a draconian rule. “Are you scared that your 40% corruption will be exposed?” asked party leader ad MLA Bandeppa Kashempur.