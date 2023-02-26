Karnataka govt. approves ₹885.19 crore for JJM project in Mandya

February 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The State Cabinet has given its approval for implementing the 2 nd phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission at an estimated cost of ₹885.19 crore in Mandya from where the BJP is keen to improve its tally in the upcoming Assembly elections and shore up its electoral prospects.

The Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda who shared details of the JJM project, through a release, said that it will be implemented in a package of five programmes and will benefit the people of Srirangapatana, Mandya, Maddur and Malavalli.

In Srirangapatana taluk, 29 villages will stand to benefit and the cost of the project is pegged at ₹39.04 crore while 156 habitations in Maddur and 240 in Mandya will be covered in another package to be implemented at a cost of ₹372.92 crore.

Besides, 56 habitations abutting the expressway will be covered under multi-village scheme at a cost of ₹58.61 crore in Srirangapatana. A cluster of 151 villages will be covered in Malavalli at a cost of ₹184.44 crore and another ₹230.18 crore will be spent to cover 168 villages in Mandya and Maddur taluks.

Incidentally, the first phase of the JJM project for Mandya costing ₹791 crore was approved in 2021 and covered 797 villages spread across K.R. Pet, Pandavpura and Nagamangala taluks. Once completed the quantum of water supplied to the villages will be 55 lpcd (litres per capita per day) and 135 lpcd for towns.

The temple renovation in the district has also received government’s support and ₹2 crore will be spent on taking up minor repairs of about 57 temples in K.R. Pet taluk alone.

The sudden thrust on Mandya in the poll year was preceded by publicising the various Central government schemes and conducting a rally of beneficiaries in the presence of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar who made repeated visits to both Mandya and Hassan last year.

Besides, the expressway linking Bengaluru with Mysuru, is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mandya all of which is a clear indicator of the seriousness of the party in storming the JD(S) bastion.

The BJP has won a majority of its seats from the north, central and coastal Karnataka regions but has been unable to sway the voters in south Karnataka. Hence, the current focus to woo a sizeable chunk of voters away from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress through various projects and expand its voter base.

Incidentally, the party blew the poll bugle from Mandya when Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a mega milk diary in December and tore into both the JD (S) and the Congress in a public rally hinting that the BJP was leaving no stone unturned to upset the JD(S)-Congress calculations in old Mysuru region.