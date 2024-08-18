GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka govt. approves 20 business projects worth over ₹2,280 crore 

Published - August 18, 2024 07:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M.B. Patil

M.B. Patil | Photo Credit:

The Karnataka government approved 20 business projects totalling to ₹2,280.52 crore on Saturday.

These projects, cleared by the 147th State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), are projected to generate employment for some 3,457 people across the State.

Among the approved notable projects are from Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd. and ILV South Warehousing Parks Pvt. Ltd., which plan to invest ₹450 crore and ₹423 crore, respectively. Toyotetsu India Auto Parts is investing in the new fourth plant in Bidadi to cope Innova Hycross demand to support Toyota Kirloskar Motors. Another investor, Aoyama Seisakusho has plans to invest ₹210 crore in establishing automotive fasteners production facility at Vasanthanarasapura.

Industries Minister M.B. Patil, who chaired the meeting, also approved six major large and medium projects with a total capital investment of over ₹50 crore, investments amounting to ₹2,025.71 crore. Additionally, 13 new projects with capital investments ranging between ₹15 crore and ₹50 crore, totalling ₹214.81 crore, have been approved, which has the potential to generate employment for approximately 1,017 individuals.

