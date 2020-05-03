Karnataka govt. announces free transportation for migrant workers after facing flak for high fares

After facing flak for charging exorbitant fares to transport stranded migrants, the State Government on Sunday morning announced that they will ferry migrants to their respective districts without any fare for three days starting from Sunday.

The services will be available from Sunday till Tuesday from BMTC Bus Stand, Majestic.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday donated ₹1 crore to KSRTC to facilitate free ferrying of stranded labourers to their respective districts.

In a letter to KSRTC MD, KPCC president-designate D.K.Shivakumar said that the amount be used to ferry stranded migrants. "If necessity arises, KPCC is ready to contribute more," the letter read.

On Saturday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated 120 buses from Majestic in Bengaluru to various districts in which 3,600 people had travelled paying single charge.

Earlier, KSRTC came under attack for charging exorbitant amounts after which Chief Minister B.S. YediyurappA intervened and directed KSRTC to charge only single fares. He directed the Labour Department to bear the other side’s fare.

First Shramik Special train operated from Bengaluru

The first Shramik special train from the city left to Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning. The train, with 1190 people, left Chikbanawara Station in Bengaluru at 9.26 a.m.

The State government had arranged BMTC buses to ferry people to the railway station.