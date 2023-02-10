HamberMenu
Karnataka Governor’s Hindi speech at joint legislature session draws opposition’s ire

Senior Congress leader H. K. Patil insisted that the Governor should have clarified at the beginning that he cannot speak in English

February 10, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot (centre) welcomed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, as he arrives to address the joint session of Karnataka State legislature, in Bengaluru on February 10, 2023.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot (centre) welcomed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, as he arrives to address the joint session of Karnataka State legislature, in Bengaluru on February 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot delivered his address to the joint session of the Karnataka legislature in Hindi, drawing the ire of the opposition, on February 10

“It is a sensitive issue and goes against the position taken by the State with respect to the language. The State government should be blamed for this, and it owes an explanation to the people of Karnataka,” said senior Congress leader H. K. Patil.

Speaking to The Hindu, he insisted that the Governor should have clarified at the beginning that he cannot speak in English.

Another veteran Congress leader R. V. Deshpande too maintained that the governor should not have spoken in Hindi because of the sensitive situation though Hindi is our national language.

