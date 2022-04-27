Karnataka Governor urges people to lead India to a healthier future

Siddarama Sharanaru Beldala, Basavaraj G. Patil Ashtoor, Venugopal D. Herur, Guramma Siddareddy, Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, and Radhakrishna Desiraju received honorary doctorates at the Gulbarga University convocation

S.C. Sharma, Director for National Assessment and Accreditation Council, delivering the convocation address on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Siddarama Sharanaru Beldala, Basavaraj G. Patil Ashtoor, Venugopal D. Herur, Guramma Siddareddy, Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, and Radhakrishna Desiraju received honorary doctorates at the Gulbarga University convocation

Governor and Chancellor Thawaarchand Gehlot lauded the ‘Fit India Movement’ programme and said that the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

He was addressing the 39th and 40th convocations of Gulbarga University at Kalaburagi on Wednesday. A healthy man leads to a fit society which is the key to the making of ‘Shrestha Bharat’, and he asked people youths to take a pledge and promise to become fit and nudge their family members to do so.

He highlighted the performance of the Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Mr. Gehlot appealed to the youth to participate with full enthusiasm in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) and spread awareness regarding sports.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot speaking at the convocation of Gulbarga University. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Director S.C. Sharma, delivering the convocation address, said the National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 has the capability to calibrate the education system enabling it to cater to the rapidly changing global demands.

Prof. Sharma said that the education system is considered fundamental and significant in developing an equitable and righteous society.

It is education which decides the destiny of an individual and a nation by directing its path for the future. Hence, it is on the strength of the personality and ideas an individual or a society or a civilization sustains the ordeals and onslaughts of time, he said.

He lauded the people of Kalyana Karnataka for their contribution to the country’s independence struggle, during post-independent era for the unification of Hyderabad Karnataka [now known as Kalyana Karnataka].

He said that this part of the region has immensely contributed to linguistic diversity in Karnataka. This land has always stood as an exemplary for brotherhood and communal harmony amongst various faiths since centuries.

Six persons were honoured with honorary doctorates on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Three personalities, including Siddarama Sharanaru Beldala for social work, Basavaraj G. Patil Ashtoor in the field of education, and Venugopal D. Herur for his contribution to science, were awarded honorary doctorate degrees for the 39th annual convocation of the Gulbarga University.

Similarly, Guramma Siddareddy for social work, Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi for education, and Gautham Radhakrishna Desiraju for science were given honorary doctorate degrees for the 40th annual convocation.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar was present.