Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot given bulletproof car over security concerns 

The governor is entitled to a bulletproof vehicle, but Mr. Gehlot had not been using the same.

Published - August 21, 2024 05:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

A file photo of Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Government of Karnataka has provided a bulletproof SUV for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, over security concerns. 

“The office of the governor asked for a bulletproof vehicle to be given to him, in light of recent threats of protests and provocative statements against him. The governor is entitled to a bulletproof vehicle, but Mr. Gehlot had not been using the same. Now that his office requested it, we have provided the same,” a senior police official told The Hindu

It can be recalled that the ruling Congress recently launched an agitation against the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged scam at Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

At one of these protests, Congress Member of Legislative Council Ivan D’Souza had recently threatened to launch a Bangladesh-type agitation to force the Governor to vacate his office. Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently petitioned the Karnataka State Police chief Alok Mohan seeking action against not only Mr. D’Souza but also ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, for allegedly threatening and insulting the governor. 

