January 10, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - BENGALURU

The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being continuously monitored, and his health is stable.

He is being quarantined at his residence. His scheduled programmes and appointments stand cancelled till further intimation, a press note from Raj Bhavan said.