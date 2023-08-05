Karnataka Governor seeks clarifications on nomination of 3 Congress candidates to Legislative Council

August 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot has sought clarifications from the State government on the nomination of M.R. Seetharam, former Minister, Mansur Ali Khan, son of former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan, and H.P. Sudham Das, former Enforcement Directorate officer, to the Legislative Council.

Following the representations of Karnataka Rajya Muslim Jana Jagruthi Vedike and Raghavachar Shastri, secretary, Nyayamitra, the Governor’s Special Secretary R. Prabhushankar has written to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka seeking clarifications relating to the nominations under the categories of education, cooperation, culture, and social service.

In the letter dated August 4, 2023, Mr. Prabhushankar requested that the representations be examined “to take further necessary action in accordance with rules.” All three seats are lying vacant in the nomination category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seetharam served as MLA, MLC, and Minister in the government. He also runs the Ramaiah group of institutions in Bengaluru. Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan reportedly funded the party campaign during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Mr. Das joined the Congress ahead of the State Assembly elections and belongs to the SC (Left) community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.