Karnataka Governor seeking information on petty issues: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Published - September 23, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Asks why Kempanna Commission report was not tabled in Assembly when BJP ruled the State for four years

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Stating that the Governor of Karnataka is seeking information on ‘petty issues’, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the BJP the reason for not placing the Kempanna Commission report on Arkavathy denotification in the Assembly when the party was in power.

“The BJP ruled the State for four years. Why did they not place the report in the Assembly? Now C.T. Ravi has written a letter. He was a Minister then. Why did they not do it then? I had asked them to,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons when his reaction was sought over the Governor’s move. “I will see it (Governor’s letter on Arkavathy).... Keshavaranaraya Committee is there. A decision can be taken later.”

The High Court of Karnataka has set up a three-member committee, headed by retired high court judge K.N. Keshavaranaraya, to look into whether denotification cases with respect to Arkavathy Layout was in line with high court and Supreme Court orders.

When asked if he would approach the President with a complaint, he said that the Governor is focusing on small issues.

