GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Governor seeking information on petty issues: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Asks why Kempanna Commission report was not tabled in Assembly when BJP ruled the State for four years

Published - September 23, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Stating that the Governor of Karnataka is seeking information on ‘petty issues’, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the BJP the reason for not placing the Kempanna Commission report on Arkavathy denotification in the Assembly when the party was in power.

“The BJP ruled the State for four years. Why did they not place the report in the Assembly? Now C.T. Ravi has written a letter. He was a Minister then. Why did they not do it then? I had asked them to,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons when his reaction was sought over the Governor’s move. “I will see it (Governor’s letter on Arkavathy).... Keshavaranaraya Committee is there. A decision can be taken later.”

The High Court of Karnataka has set up a three-member committee, headed by retired high court judge K.N. Keshavaranaraya, to look into whether denotification cases with respect to Arkavathy Layout was in line with high court and Supreme Court orders.

When asked if he would approach the President with a complaint, he said that the Governor is focusing on small issues.

Giving examples of a ‘frivolous’ complaint given to the Governor and seeking an inquiry over the signature, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “The complainant has sought an inquiry as to why I had signed in English, and the Governor has sought a response. Is this an issue? Whoever can sign in any language that they know. I can sign in English or Kannada. Normally, I sign in Kannada in files that are put up in Kannada, and sign in English in files and communication that are to be sent to other States, or the Centre.”

Published - September 23, 2024 02:11 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.