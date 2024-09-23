Stating that the Governor of Karnataka is seeking information on ‘petty issues’, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the BJP the reason for not placing the Kempanna Commission report on Arkavathy denotification in the Assembly when the party was in power.

“The BJP ruled the State for four years. Why did they not place the report in the Assembly? Now C.T. Ravi has written a letter. He was a Minister then. Why did they not do it then? I had asked them to,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons when his reaction was sought over the Governor’s move. “I will see it (Governor’s letter on Arkavathy).... Keshavaranaraya Committee is there. A decision can be taken later.”

The High Court of Karnataka has set up a three-member committee, headed by retired high court judge K.N. Keshavaranaraya, to look into whether denotification cases with respect to Arkavathy Layout was in line with high court and Supreme Court orders.

When asked if he would approach the President with a complaint, he said that the Governor is focusing on small issues.

Giving examples of a ‘frivolous’ complaint given to the Governor and seeking an inquiry over the signature, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “The complainant has sought an inquiry as to why I had signed in English, and the Governor has sought a response. Is this an issue? Whoever can sign in any language that they know. I can sign in English or Kannada. Normally, I sign in Kannada in files that are put up in Kannada, and sign in English in files and communication that are to be sent to other States, or the Centre.”