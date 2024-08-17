GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Governor grants sanction for CM Siddaramaiah’s prosecution in MUDA scam case

The Karnataka government had on August 1 “strongly advised” the Governor to withdraw his “showcause notice” to the Chief Minister

Updated - August 17, 2024 11:27 am IST

Published - August 17, 2024 11:01 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File photo: Handout

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File photo: Handout

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’, official sources said on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," an official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Also read | Karnataka’s Congress government is set for a standoff with the Governor

Watch: What is the MUDA scam? | Decode Karnataka

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T.J. Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor.

