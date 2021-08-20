Karnataka Governor announces cash award for Olympians

To felicitate them at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot announced a cash award of ₹1 lakh each for three sportspersons who represented India at the Tokyo Olympic games in July 2021.

They are Aditi Ashok (golf), Fouaad Mirza (equestrian) and Srihari Nataraj (swimming).

The Governor also announced a cash prize of ₹1 lakh to women’s hockey coach Ankita Suresh.

Aditi Ashok and the women’s hockey team secured 4th place in their respective sports.

The Governor would soon arrange a function at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru to felicitate the sportspersons and the coach.