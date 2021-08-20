Karnataka

Karnataka Governor announces cash award for Olympians

Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot announced a cash award of ₹1 lakh each for three sportspersons who represented India at the Tokyo Olympic games in July 2021.

They are Aditi Ashok (golf), Fouaad Mirza (equestrian) and Srihari Nataraj (swimming).

The Governor also announced a cash prize of ₹1 lakh to women’s hockey coach Ankita Suresh.

Aditi Ashok and the women’s hockey team secured 4th place in their respective sports.

The Governor would soon arrange a function at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru to felicitate the sportspersons and the coach.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 2:52:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-governor-announces-cash-award-for-olympians/article36013067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY