Karnataka government’s plan to form local committees to maintain parks may keep poor away from public spaces

October 15, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The government’s proposal to constitute ward-level local committees to maintain parks operated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it is feared, would keep the poor away from city’s open spaces.

Locked parks

About a year ago, although the parks were maintained by the civic body, there were instances of walker groups controlling them by keeping the keys to themselves. During that time, daily wage labourers, gig workers and others were barred from entering. The walkers were closing the park at 10 a.m. after completing walking only to open again at 5 p.m. in time for evening stroll.

Taking note of this, the BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, in July 2022, issued an order mandating the parks department to keep the gates open between 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the park would be closed for maintenance between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. The aim of this order is to allow poor, daily wage earners, gig workers etc to rest or have food.

A few days back, during the Brand Bengaluru event, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “I am planning to form a non-political committee composed of walkers and local residents to maintain parks in the city. The committee can also collect Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to carry out development activities.”

Vinay Srinivas, an activist working for urban poor, said that this was a wrong move by the government and the keys of the parks will again go into the hands of a few walkers. “Now, many food delivery persons use parks to rest and eat food, for daily wage labourers it gives shade. Many see these people are deterrent to maintenance of parks. The BBMP should continue the same system that exists now and Mr. Shivakumar should withdraw this plan,” he said.

Why not ward committees?

Mr. Srinivas called it “privatisation of parks” and he said BBMP can give this to ward committees which is a statutory body instead.

Madhuri, a food delivery partner, said she has been using a park in Jayanagar to rest and eat food. “Not just me, many delivery partners use this space. I am surprised as to why Mr. Shivakumar wants to handover parks to some local committee. This space is for all the public and not just walkers or small groups of people,” she said.