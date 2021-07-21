Karnataka

Karnataka government withdraws order on electronic media

Under pressure, the State government has withdrawn its earlier order barring the movement of electronic media crew and equipment on the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.

The decision by the State government to restrict the movement of electronic media personnel had come under attack. Even during the 14-month JD(S)-Congress coalition regime headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, movement of journalists on the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha was sought to be restricted. That move too was withdrawn later.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had banned the electronic media from covering the proceedings of the legislature session by preventing cameras from coming inside. He, however, allowed reporters of the electronic media to cover the proceedings.


