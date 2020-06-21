Karnataka government will work with industry to double GSDP: Dy. CM
The State government will extend complete cooperation to the industry, which is aiming to double the Gross State Domestic Produce (GSDP) in the next six years, from $230 billion to $500 billion, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N Ashwath Narayan.
He was addressing industry leaders at a webinar on ‘Nava Karnataka: Post COVID-19 Economy Rebuild – framework and strategies to strengthen the economy’, organised by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India on Saturday. “The government will stand with industry and create a conducive atmosphere to ensure overall growth,” Dr. Narayan said.
“There is an open atmosphere for investment in Karnataka.” COVID-19 has adversely affected the State, bringing about several changes, be it social, industrial or economical, the Minister noted. He sought the industry’s cooperation to overcome the crisis.
