September 11, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government will resume distribution of free sanitary pads to about 40 lakh girl students aged between 10 and 18 years, enrolled in schools and colleges across Karnataka, from October.

He made the announcement on September 11 in Mangaluru while addressing the gathering after launching the pilot project for free distribution of menstrual cups under ‘Shuchi Nanna Maithri’ project to pre-university students in government and government-aided colleges. The pilot project will be operational in Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts.

Addressing the gathering at Nehru maidan, the Minister said that the distribution of sanitary pads to girl students under Shuchi scheme was stopped by the previous government three years ago. The bidding process to select distributors is in the final stages with 10 applications for the tender. The scheme will cost ₹20 crore to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot project for distribution of menstrual cups, eco-friendly option

Referring to the ‘Shuchi Nanna Maithri’ project, Mr. Rao, who is also in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, said that menstrual cups will be distributed to 15,000 students in the two districts. As many as 11,500 cups will be given to students in Dakshina Kannada and 3,500 in Chamarajanagar district.

It is part of the government’s initiative on improving reproductive health by maintaining menstrual hygiene.

Earlier in July 2022, as part of a pilot project, the government had distributed menstrual cups to 300 women aged 17 and above in Yelandur of Chamarajanagar district, and in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district.

Mr. Rao said, “Girls should not feel that the menstruation period is impure. All women should come out of this inhibition. Menstruation is a biological process. Many women do not visit places of worship during the menstruation period. Women should come out of such restrictions imposed by themselves.”

He said that using menstrual cups will contribute to reducing environmental pollution.

Sapthami Gowda, actor of Kantara fame who is the ambassador of ‘Shuchi Nanna Maithri’ project, said that a cup, which is made of eco-friendly medical grade silicon material, can be used for eight hours. After use, the cup can be removed and washed with water before it can be used again.

The menstrual cup does not cause rashes. As it is easy to reuse, women are saved from the trouble of safe disposal of sanitary pads. Disposal of sanitary pads used by women during menstruation period is a challenge, she said adding that women should make ‘Shuchi Nanna Maithri’ project a success.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader said that using a menstrual cup also saves a good amount of money that is otherwise spent on purchase of sanitary pads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.