Government will resolve issues concerning granting alternative land for people who gave up land for irrigation projects: Ashok

December 26, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Revenue Minister R. Ashok told the Legislative Assembly on December 26 that the Karnataka Government would look into the delay in granting alternative land to persons who parted with their land for irrigation projects.

Responding to a question raised by Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy on granting alternative land for residents of Byabaforest village in Alur taluk, who gave up their land for Hemavathi reservoir, Mr. Ashok said that the government is committed to granting alternative land for genuine applicants. “However, many have been seeking grant of land without proper documents. Decades ago, tahsildars had issued sanction letters without putting their signature. How can we honour such records?”

JD(S) MLAs H.K. Kumaraswamy and A.T. Ramaswamy criticised the Revenue Minister’s statement saying it is the responsibility of the Revenue Department to maintain proper records.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said, “Many people across the State have given up their land for the irrigation projects. For decades, those families have been waiting for grant of alternative land. People who gave up land for Sharavathi reservoir are also facing a problem. It would be good if the government takes up the issue seriously and appoints an IAS officer to resolve them in a short time.”

Mr. Ashok said many people had got alternative land by furnishing fake records in Hassan. “We have ordered an inquiry into grant of land in Hassan. Many issues are involved in granting of land. I will discuss with the CM and make efforts to resolve the issue,” he said.

