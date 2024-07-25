ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government will release list of MUDA sites, expose scams of BJP: D.K. Shivakumar

Updated - July 25, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 03:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Congress government has ordered a one-man judicial probe into allotment of MUDA sites from 2006 to 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition party leaders protesting in the corridor of Vidhana soudha alleging a scam in allotment of MUDA sites, in Bengaluru on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the opposition BJP and JD(S) members continued to demand a discussion on the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the government of Karnataka would soon release a list of MUDA sites illegally allotted by the previous BJP government.

Speaking to reporters on July 25, he said, “The media had reported that MUDA sites were allotted by the BJP two years ago. The BJP could have admitted it during the discussion in the session. They are scared that their misdeeds will come out.

“We allowed detailed discussions on the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, and the BJP leaders raised many issues. But the same BJP did not allow Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to respond, fearing being exposed. But the CM exposed BJP’s scams in writing. The government has ordered an inquiry into all those scams,” he said.

The opposition BJP and JD(S) resorted to a night-long dharna in both Houses of the Karnataka legislature on July 24 demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the MUDA, including allotment of 14 alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife. Leader of Opposition R Ashok demanded a CBI probe into the alleged ₹3,000 crore land scam.

The Congress government has ordered a one-man judicial probe into allotment of MUDA sites from 2006 to 2024. “There is nothing wrong in allocation of sites to the CM as per rules. If any irregularity happened, it happened during the BJP rule,” he said.

“Investigations are on. We will expose BJP’s scams during the tenure of former chief ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. They are trying to obstruct functioning of the Assembly. We will expose all their scams,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Asked about BJP’s plan to carry out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to highlight the MUDA scam, the Deputy CM said, “Let them walk to Delhi. We will release the list and expose their scams,” he said.

