Karnataka Government will not allow Talibanisation of education system: State BJP president

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel says learning is the only dharma to be practiced in schools and colleges

State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said Karnataka Government will not allow Talibanisation of the education system in the State, and it believes ‘learning’ is the only dharma (religion) in schools and colleges.

He was responding to queries from mediapersons on the hijab controversy erupting in Udupi and other parts of Karnataka, after inaugurating the office of the Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V. Sunil Kumar in Mangaluru.

“There is a BJP government in the State and there is no scope for hijab. Schools are Saraswati mandiras (abode of Saraswati, the goddess of learning). Learning is the only dharma to be practiced in schools, and there is no place for any other dharma. Students are in need of education. Those interested to avail the same may continue to attend schools and colleges while those not interested may go elsewhere,” he said.

While insisting that the government would not allow hijab, Mr. Kateel mentioned that the issue is in court.

Criticising former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s support for wearing of hijab in schools and colleges, Mr. Kateel said, “Siddaramanna had organised Tipu Jayanthi celebrations in Karnataka, which affected communal harmony. His Shadi Bhagya scheme benefiting only one community too created large divide in society. He should introspect how many times harmony was affected in Karnataka during his tenure (as CM).”

Answering queries on cow theft and illegal cow transportation as well as slaughter, Mr. Kateel said the government has given strict instructions to district administrations not to allow such activities. The government has brought in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act for this purpose. The issue is in court, he said.

On Cabinet expansion, Mr. Kateel said it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. Every legislator is entitled to become a minister, but it depends on the Chief Minister. If needed, national leaders would be consulted and a suitable decision would be taken, he said. However, no one should comment in public on the issue.

Speaking about Mr. Sunil Kumar, the BJP president said, as a legislator, he had ushered development in Karkala constituency. Mr. Kumar has the determination for development that would help Dakshina Kannada to prosper, Mr. Kateel said.