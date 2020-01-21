Karnataka government will not allow disruptive forces to disturb peace: Eshwarappa

Expressing concern over the explosive substance found at Mangaluru airport, K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said on Monday that the State government would not allow the disruptive forces to disturb peace and amity.

Such incidents should not be politicised as maintenance of peace and security are involved in it, he told presspersons. He also said that because of the stern action taken by the police, the efforts to disturb peace in Mangaluru during an anti-CAA protest held there in December had been “foiled”. It is unfortunate that the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) leaders deplored the police action, he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa also said that the disturbing incidents taking place in Mangaluru should not be used to gain political mileage or create rift in society. Expressing confidence that those who had placed the bag containing explosives at the airport would be arrested soon, he requested Opposition leaders to refrain from issuing statements about the incident that could demoralise the police.