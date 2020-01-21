Karnataka

Karnataka government will not allow disruptive forces to disturb peace: Eshwarappa

more-in

Expressing concern over the explosive substance found at Mangaluru airport, K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said on Monday that the State government would not allow the disruptive forces to disturb peace and amity.

Such incidents should not be politicised as maintenance of peace and security are involved in it, he told presspersons. He also said that because of the stern action taken by the police, the efforts to disturb peace in Mangaluru during an anti-CAA protest held there in December had been “foiled”. It is unfortunate that the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) leaders deplored the police action, he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa also said that the disturbing incidents taking place in Mangaluru should not be used to gain political mileage or create rift in society. Expressing confidence that those who had placed the bag containing explosives at the airport would be arrested soon, he requested Opposition leaders to refrain from issuing statements about the incident that could demoralise the police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 12:22:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-government-will-not-allow-disruptive-forces-to-disturb-peace-eshwarappa/article30610241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY