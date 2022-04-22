Karnataka Government will follow court directions on loudspeakers: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says notices have been served to mosques and temples asking them to follow directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibel (sound) of loudspeakers

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to mediapersons at DAR ground in Kalaburagi on April 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Karnataka Government will comply with directions of the Supreme Court on regulating the sound volume of loudspeakers in mosques, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on April 22.

Addressing mediapersons in Kalaburagi, Mr. Bommai told that notices have been served to mosques and temples asking them to follow directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibel (sound) of loudspeakers. Regarding azaan (call for prayer), the Supreme Court and High Court have issued orders, and the Director General of Police has issued a circular, he added.

Mr. Bommai stated that instructions have been given to conduct peace meetings at the police station level in all districts across Karnataka and resolve the issue.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that there is no difference of opinion on the new airport at Shivamogga bearing the name of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Bommai reiterated that the Karnataka Government would take stern action against the culprits involved in alleged malpractices in the examination for recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is in pursuit of BJP leader and president of Gyan Jyoti English School Divya Hagaragi, who is an accused in the case. The accused and her associates will be arrested soon, he said.

Ms. Hagaragi, who was a member of Karnataka Nursing Council and also the DISHA Committee, would be expelled from the party.

As of now, the CID has arrested 12 persons, including a gunman of Congress legislator M.Y. Patil and a block Congress president from Afzalpur town.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, BJP State vice-president Lakshman Savadi , Mallikayya Guttedar and some legislators were present.