contractor death Karnataka

Karnataka Government will clear contractor Santosh Patil’s bills: Minister

The Hindu Bureau April 16, 2022 12:18 IST

The Minister said that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar should hold herself responsible for the death of Santosh Patil

A file photo of Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani (centre) | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Minister said that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar should hold herself responsible for the death of Santosh Patil

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani claimed that the Karnataka Government would clear the pending bills of Santosh Patil, the contractor who had committed suicide after making allegations of corruption against former RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. “I have requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to clear the bills and to offer a government job to Jayashree Patil, Santosh Patil’s wife. Mr. Bommai’s response has been positive,’’ he said. The Minister said that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar should hold herself responsible for the death of Santosh Patil. “Ms. Hebbalkar is the local MLA. She was very well aware of what was happening in her constituency. She should take moral responsibility for the death of the contractor,’’ the Minister said. “She is trying to politicise the death. She should have helped him when he was alive, rather than playing politics over the dead body of Santosh Patil,’’ Mr. Nirani added.



Our code of editorial values