Karnataka Government will clear contractor Santosh Patil’s bills: Minister
The Minister said that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar should hold herself responsible for the death of Santosh Patil
Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani claimed that the Karnataka Government would clear the pending bills of Santosh Patil, the contractor who had committed suicide after making allegations of corruption against former RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.
“I have requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to clear the bills and to offer a government job to Jayashree Patil, Santosh Patil’s wife. Mr. Bommai’s response has been positive,’’ he said.
The Minister said that Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar should hold herself responsible for the death of Santosh Patil. “Ms. Hebbalkar is the local MLA. She was very well aware of what was happening in her constituency. She should take moral responsibility for the death of the contractor,’’ the Minister said. “She is trying to politicise the death. She should have helped him when he was alive, rather than playing politics over the dead body of Santosh Patil,’’ Mr. Nirani added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.