Karnataka government wants sugar content in beer capped at 25% of weight of malt of grain and declared on bottle label

Karnataka government’s proposal asking beer manufacturers to declare the sugar content in the beer on the bottle’s label and capping the use of sugar to 25% of the weight of malt of grain has riled brewers, who have sought withdrawal of the notification.

Considering the impact of sugar consumption on health, the State Government on August 23 issued multiple draft notifications intending to amend the Karnataka Excise (Brewery) Rules, 1967, under the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965. The brewers have taken exception to the proposed two new rules that they say will redefine standards from what the FSSAI has defined the beer as.

Definition of beer

For, the government has proposed the definition of beer as a “liquor prepared from malt of grain with addition of sugar limited to not more than 25% by weight with or without addition of sugar and hops, and including ale, black beer, porter, stout and spruce beer.” Another notification has asked the brewers to declare “the minimum percentage of malt and sugar by weight to be displayed in the ingredients” on the bottle.

However, seeking their withdrawal, the Brewers Association of India, in its objection to the notifications, has said that the use of sugar in the brewing process is primarily to increase yield, and the sugar undergoes fermentation and gets fully converted to alcohol. Eventually, the end product contains no residual sugar, it said.

“The FSSAI definition of beer is that it is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from barley, malt or other malted grains, sometimes with added adjuncts like wheat, maize, corn, rice or other cereal crops, and with hops or hop extracts to impart a bitter taste and flavour. Sugar may be added for rounding off of the alcoholic beverage,” the association pointed out.

Further, it has stated that the Karnataka Excise has a well-defined brewing process and procedures, and all companies strictly adhere to FSSAI definition. The association also sought manufacturing flexibility in formulating recipes based on consumer preferences fostering innovation.

The association has also expressed fears that forcing brewers to put ingredients on the label was “discriminatory and amounts to forcing the beer manufacturers to share confidential and privileged information in public domain.” They argued that it is “irrelevant information on label and will be entirely misplaced.”

“It will lead to unwarranted confusion among consumers regarding the use of added sugar in beer that could cause tremendous damage to the beer’s reputation,” said the association’s Director General Vinod Giri.

Based on recommendation

However, Finance Department sources said that the draft notification has been issued based on the recommendation of a technical committee, including scientists, that has worked for past three to four months on the issue. “Several samples taken from the market have returned with reports of high sugar content after tests were conducted,” Finance Department sources defended.

Sources also pointed out that the cap on sugar content is to ensure that it does not go beyond permissible limit for health reasons. “Some brands have been found to be using sugar for cost advantage. You may get a cheaper beverage, but it will not be healthy. Sugar is also found to be a little addictive too. The breweries have been asked to display ingredients on the label since sugar is used in the beer production,” sources said.

