Karnataka government wants 67% reservation for Kannadigas at Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School

Published - September 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a meeting with Ministers and officials on Sangolli Rayanna Region Development Authority projects in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka government has decided to send a proposal seeking 67% seats for Kannadigas and the rest to students from outside the State in the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School at Sangolli in Bailahongal taluk of Belagavi district.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sangolli Rayanna Region Development Authority chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Monday. The decision on the proposal to be sent to the Defence Ministry was among the many taken. These included a study to start a vertical school from Class 1 to 5 for Karnataka children, and a proposal to recruit permanent teachers for the school.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi was asked to prepare a blueprint to develop memorials associated with Sangolli Rayanna, which will be reviewed during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi, a note from Chief Minister’s office said. Directions were issued to complete the works at Nandagad, which included a Rayanna museum, a statue, and development of a lake by November.

