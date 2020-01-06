Karnataka

Karnataka government urged to arrest Somashekar Reddy

Former Minister and Congress MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday slammed BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy for his “provocative speech” against minorities and those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He set a one-week deadline for the BJP government to arrest the MLA.

Addressing presspersons after a meeting with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Khan said, “The State government should take strict action against Reddy for his provocative statements against the Muslim community,” he said. “If the government fails to arrest Reddy in a week, I will picket outside his residence next Monday, come what may.”

Mr. Reddy has been booked for making the speech in Ballari last week. He represents the Ballari City constituency and is the brother of mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy.

Mr. Khan also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “divisive politics.” “Modi keeps saying that he has 130 crore people with him. He chants ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. But what is happening in your party?” he asked.

