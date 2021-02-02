Karnataka government told to fill second post of Upalokayukta soon

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to fill one of the two posts of Upalokayukta, which became vacant in December last year, as soon as possible.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice V. Srishananda issued the direction while disposing of a PIL petition filed by Umapathi.S.
The petition was filed in March 2019 when one of the two posts of Upalokayukta became vacant and the government had delayed the process of filling it up. Subsequently, the government in November 2019 appointed B.S. Patil, a retired judge of the High Court, to that post during the pendency of the petition.
Meanwhile, another post of Upalokayukta became vacant on December 14, 2020, and the government last week sought some reasonable time to fill up the post as it had become vacant a month ago. It pointed out that it had to follow the process of consultations with the Chief Justice of the High Court, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and Chairman of the Legislative Council to fill up the post.
Following this, the Bench disposed of the petition while directing the government “to fill up the post as expeditiously as possible”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath