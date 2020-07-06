Karnataka

Karnataka government to withhold recruitments in 2020-21

Given the State’s battle against COVID-19 and the severe financial constraints, the government has decided to withhold all direct recruitments, including to backlog posts, during the current financial year (2020-21).

A circular issued by Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary I.S.N. Prasad stated that the government had decided to withhold all recruitments to postings in the Kalyana Karnataka region and other direct recruitments in the State. The circular is also applicable to all recruitments that have commenced during this year after being granted permission from the Finance Department.

The note stated that the government’s main effort this year was to mobilise resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State government has been facing severe financial constraints because of poor revenue regeneration during the lockdown. Restrictions on movement of goods and services have impacted the revenue sources of the government. Already, the government has issued circulars to cut down non-essential expenditure by various departments.

