Karnataka government to symbolically launch Cauvery Aarti at Srirangapatna on October 3

The Karnataka Congress government has decided to symbolically launch Cauvery Aarti on the lines of Ganga Aarti, on October 3, on the first day of the the Dasara festival celebrations at Srirangapatna in Mandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken following discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by a delegation of State Congress ministers and legislators led by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who visited Varanasi and Haridwar to study the manner in which a religious ceremony is performed on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have decided to symbolically conduct Cauvery Aarti on October 3 at Srirangapatna. After construction of the permanent structures on the banks of the river Cauvery, the Aarti would be conducted at least five days a week,” said Congress MLC Dinesh Guligowda, who was part of the delegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Search for location

Mr. Shivakumar told the delegation to submit a comprehensive report on conducting Cauvery Aarti and its location, which would later transform into a site of religious and cultural tourism. The identified location should be such that it should have flow of water in the river throughout the year, the MLC said.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the delegation to include distinctive features of all districts in the Cauvery basin in the report. The Cabinet is expected to take a decision on release of funds for construction of structures for conducting Aarti and permanent location, the MLC said.

Boost to tourism

A couple of months ago, Mr. Shivakumar said that the State government has proposed to conduct Cauvery Aarti on the banks of river Cauvery, which is the lifeline of the people in many parts of southern Karnataka.

Following the Deputy Chief Minister’s instruction, the delegation visited Haridwar and Varanasi on September 20 and 21, 2024, and watched rituals conducted by priests during the Ganga Aarti. Close to 40,000 people participate during the Ganga Aarti in Haridwar and Varanasi, the MLC said.

The proposed Cauvery Aarti is expected to not only provide a boost to tourism, but also attract the devout in view of the sanctity people attach to river Cauvery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.