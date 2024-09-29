GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka government to symbolically launch Cauvery Aarti at Srirangapatna on October 3

To be performed on the lines of Ganga Aarti, the State government hopes to not only provide a boost to tourism with Cauvery aarti but also attract the devout in view of the sanctity people attach to river Cauvery.

Published - September 29, 2024 02:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy releasing the logo of Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 in Mandya. File Photo

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy releasing the logo of Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 in Mandya. File Photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karnataka Congress government has decided to symbolically launch Cauvery Aarti on the lines of Ganga Aarti, on October 3, on the first day of the the Dasara festival celebrations at Srirangapatna in Mandya. 

The decision was taken following discussions with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by a delegation of State Congress ministers and legislators led by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who visited Varanasi and Haridwar to study the manner in which a religious ceremony is performed on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.

“We have decided to symbolically conduct Cauvery Aarti on October 3 at Srirangapatna. After construction of the permanent structures on the banks of the river Cauvery, the Aarti would be conducted at least five days a week,” said Congress MLC Dinesh Guligowda, who was part of the delegation.

‘Cauvery Aarti’ on trial basis this Dasara, full-fledged ceremony only after preparations

Search for location

Mr. Shivakumar told the delegation to submit a comprehensive report on conducting Cauvery Aarti and its location, which would later transform into a site of religious and cultural tourism. The identified location should be such that it should have flow of water in the river throughout the year, the MLC said.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the delegation to include distinctive features of all districts in the Cauvery basin in the report. The Cabinet is expected to take a decision on release of funds for construction of structures for conducting Aarti and permanent location, the MLC said.

An ode to mother Cauvery

Boost to tourism

A couple of months ago, Mr. Shivakumar said that the State government has proposed to conduct Cauvery Aarti on the banks of river Cauvery, which is the lifeline of the people in many parts of southern Karnataka.

Following the Deputy Chief Minister’s instruction, the delegation visited Haridwar and Varanasi on September 20 and 21, 2024, and watched rituals conducted by priests during the Ganga Aarti. Close to 40,000 people participate during the Ganga Aarti in Haridwar and Varanasi, the MLC said.

The proposed Cauvery Aarti is expected to not only provide a boost to tourism, but also attract the devout in view of the sanctity people attach to river Cauvery.

Published - September 29, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / rivers / rivers and waterfalls / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.