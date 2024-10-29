Karnataka government to set up one-man commission to suggest empirical data to crack internal quota confusion

Under pressure from Dalit left factions to implement internal reservation for SC communities, which is a contentious issue, the State Cabinet on Monday (October 28, 2024) decided to set up a commission headed by a retired High Court judge to suggest the kind of empirical data to be relied upon that will be acceptable to the courts.

While the commission will be given three months’ time to submit its recommendations, the State government has announced that no new fresh notifications for public employment would be made till the report is accepted by the government. The retired judge would be named along with terms of reference for the commission in the coming days.

“The Cabinet has agreed to appoint a commission headed by a retired judge and seek recommendations on the next steps to be taken. We will ask the commission to submit its recommendations within three months. Till then, no new notification for public employment will be issued,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons at the post Cabinet briefing.

The decision comes in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict that has left the decision of providing internal reservation based on empirical data to the States. The nearly four-decade-old demand for internal reservation has come as the faction feels the reservation has not helped the communities despite backwardness and untouchability issues. Before the Assembly elections, the BJP government had come up with a formula for internal reservation that had been resented by Dalit right, Bhovi, and Lambani groups.

“If the internal reservations are to be provided to Dalit left, Dalit right, Bhovi, and Lambani communities, a robust empirical data has to back it up,” Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who belongs to the Dalit right faction, told presspersons.

He said: “The Congress had recommended for internal reservation that was legally and constitutionally tenable. We are committed to the promise made at the Chitradurga convention ahead of Assembly elections.” He added they would get the draft Telengana model where a similar notification has been done.

In a show of unity among the leaders of both Dalit factions, Cabinet Ministers Priyank Kharge, R.B. Thimmapur, and Shivaraj Tangadagi, besides leaders H. Anjaneya and L. Hanumanthaiah, were also present.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, Dalit left leader, appealed to the left factions to have “patience” for another three months. “It is not an easy job. We are thankful to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for such a decision. We will also help the commission find a solution.”

