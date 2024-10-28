GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka government to set up a commission to recommend emprirical data to be used for internal reservation

While the commission will be given three months time to give its recommendations, the State Government has announced that no new fresh notifications for recruitment would be made till the report is accepted by the government

Published - October 28, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having a meeting on internal reservation in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having a meeting on internal reservation in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Under pressure from the Dalit Left factions to implement internal reservation — a so far contentious issue — the State Cabinet on Monday (October 28, 2024) decided to set up a commission headed by a retired high court judge to suggest the kind of empirical data to be relied upon that will be acceptable to the courts.

While the commission will be given three months time to give its recommendations, the State Government has announced that no new fresh notifications for recruitment would be made till the report is accepted by the government.

‘State govt. should make efforts to seek Centre’s guidance on internal quota among SCs’

“The Cabinet has agreed to appoint a commission headed by a retired judge and seek recommendations on the next steps to be taken. We will ask the commission to submit its recommendations within three months. Till then no new notification for public employment will be issued,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told presspersons in the post-Cabinet briefing.

The decision of the cabinet, which is likely to disappoint many among the Dalit Left factions, comes in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict that has left the decision of providing internal reservation based on empirical data to the states. The nearly four -decade old demand for internal reservation from the Left factions has come as the faction feels the reservation has not helped it despite backwardness and touchability issues.

“If the internal reservations are to be provided to Dalit Left, Dalit Right, Bhovi and Lambani communities, a robust empirical data has to back it up,” Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who belongs to Dalit Right faction, told presspersons. In a show of solidarity, cabinet ministers from Dalit Left and Dalit Right factions who included Priyank Kharge, K.H. Muniyappa, R.B. Thimmapur and Shivaraj Tangadagi besides A. Anjaneya and L. Hanumanthaiah were present.

