Karnataka government to see a reboot after BJPLP meeting on July 26?

With all eyes set on the BJP Legislature Party meeting, slated for the second anniversary of the government on July 26, party circles are abuzz about a possible “reboot” of the government and party in the State, to make it ready for the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, in a faction-ridden party, various groups are lobbying hard and speculating as to what should constitute that reboot.

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s camp has been pitching for a large-scale Cabinet reshuffle, dropping several seniors, and expansion on the lines of the exercise carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those seeking his replacement argue there won’t be any meaningful reboot without a leadership change. “There is definitely an acknowledgement in the party of the need to pull up our socks after the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. There has already been a course correction at the Centre and the same is expected in the State too. But whether it will include leadership change is still unknown to most of us in the party. We expect some clarity around July 26,” a senior party leader said.

However, senior Minister R. Ashok, considered close to the Chief Minister, speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, ruled out a leadership change. “Ours is a national party where the high command will take a call on these issues. There have been no directions from Delhi on any leadership change,” he said, adding the party would now focus on winning the upcoming elections. “There is strong and popular leadership in both Delhi and the State for the party, so this issue is not before us,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Yediyurappa had also stressed how the high command had given him a mandate to bring the party to power in the State in 2023 and win 25 seats in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Seeking support

Meanwhile, the BJPLP meeting has also set off political activity, with several small groups of MLAs meeting over the weekend, sources said. Though the Chief Minister’s camp denies any moves to replace Mr. Yediyurappa, some of his supporters have reportedly been busy calling up MLAs and eliciting support ahead of the crucial meeting, sources said.

The Government Order constituting a Vokkaliga Development Board on Saturday, hours after the Chief Minister returned from his Delhi trip and announced the July 26 legislature party meeting, is also speculated to be a key move by Mr. Yediyurappa’s camp. Party circles were also abuzz speculating on possible candidates to replace Mr. Yediyurappa, suggesting a bunch of names from every caste group, and on how he would be rehabilitated in the party.

“With Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in charge of party affairs, we have learnt only to expect the unexpected. Anyone who says they know what will happen is lying. We are also waiting for directions from the high command and are completely in the dark of the high command’s mind till then,” a senior Minister said.