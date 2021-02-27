Karnataka government to offer fellowships for social sector work

In order to improve its rankings in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the State government decided to offer fellowships for senior executives in the private sector and to domain experts to work in the government, particularly in civic affairs/social sector, starting from this year.

Selected fellows under the Indian Administrative Fellowship, an initiative of the Bengaluru-based The/Nudge Foundation, will have to work under senior IAS officers (rank of Secretary and above) for 18 months to design and implement programmes in fields related to civic affairs, rural development, education, and water/sanitation.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar said, “The government has plans to implement multiple high-impact programmes in the next two years to warrant our ascendancy in the SDG rankings.”

Ten to 12 fellows will be selected in this first year by The/Nudge Foundation after intensive scrutiny of the applications. The last date for submitting applications is March 15. Fellows will be given ₹20 lakh per year during the fellowship period by the government.

The initiative has received over 200 applications from across diverse sectors, including directors, vice-presidents, and general managers at multinational corporations and leading banks, apart from entrepreneurs from established startups.