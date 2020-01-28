Karnataka government to move eight Bills during legislature session

The State government will move eight Bills during the legislature session, which is to start on February 17. The Bills include an amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, to prevent fraud in transaction of land belonging to religious and educational institutions, and provision of reservation for students from Karnataka at National Law School of India University.

A Public Trust Bill will be moved to prevent fraud in land transactions by trustees in religious endowment and educational trusts. A similar Bill had been sent to the government after the legislature had passed it, but it was called back. This has remained the grey area for this period, sources said.

Another Bill will seek an amendment to Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act enabling sale of land taken up for industrial purposes. According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, the amendment will help industries that had taken land but suffered losses or have been unable to utilise it within seven years. The amendment will allow the sale of such land for only similar purposes, he added.

He also said that while the Governor would address the joint legislature session on the opening day, a day would be reserved for discussions on the Constitution.