Karnataka government to improve temples with meagre income

Considering offering financial assistance for Kashi yatra

Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle has said her department will launch a campaign to improve C-grade temples with meagre annual income. The department would seek devotees’ help in this regard. She was responding to a question by BJP member Tejaswini Gowda in the Karnataka legislative Council on December 22.

Among the temples in Karnataka, 34,219 are under the C-category. There is no shortage of funds for development of temples in A and B grades, given their income.

Responding to Tejaswini Gowda's request to increase monthly pay of priests from ₹4,000 to ₹15,000, the Minister said that she had received many petitions seeking an increase in the salary of priests. A proposal to increase the salary would be submitted to the Finance Department, she said.

Kashi yatra

Further, the Minister said the department would consider offering financial assistance to devotees visiting Kashi. At present, the government is providing financial assistance of ₹30,000 to devotees visiting Kailasa Manas Sarovar.