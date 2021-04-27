Karnataka government to file SLP in apex court on dues to MML

The Cabinet on Monday decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court seeking dues of ₹1,172.79 crore to Mysore Minerals Ltd. (MML) from JSW Steel Ltd.

MML and JSW Steel have been fighting a legal battle over an alleged breach of the MoU existing between them since 2012.

In another major decision, the Cabinet decided to execute lease-cum-sale agreement for 3,667 acres with JSW Steel in Toranagal of Sandur taluk in Ballari district.

The controversy related to allotment of land had arisen when the previous coalition government, led by H.D. Kumaraswamy, in May 2019 decided to execute an absolute sale deed in favour of JSW Steel, which operates the 12-million-tonne steel plant in Toranagal, saying that the firm had fulfilled all the commitments under the lease-cum-sale agreement.

The JD(S)-BJP coalition government, also headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy in 2006-07, had executed the lease-cum-sale agreement with JSW Steel.

Present Minister in the BJP government, Anand Singh, had quit the Congress and resigned from the Assembly in 2019 opposing the Kumaraswamy government’s decision to sell as much as 3,667.31 acres to JSW Steel.

In 2019, both the BJP and the Congress had opposed the absolute sale of lands to the steel giant and sought revocation of the decision. Congress MLA H.K. Patil had flagged the issue first when the Kumaraswamy government decided on absolute sale of land.

Briefing presspersons on the Cabinet’s decisions on Monday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Advocate General has been asked to file the SLP before the Supreme Court. The BJP government had set up a sub-committee to look into the issue.