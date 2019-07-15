Karnataka government to face confidence motion on July 18

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has decided to move the confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar told the House on Monday that the Chief Minister would move the trust vote at 11 a.m. and it would be taken up for discussion immediately.

After as many as 16 MLAs, including a few Ministers, submitted their resignation to the Speaker, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is on the brink of collapse.

While the Speaker is yet to decide on the resignations, the rebel MLAs had moved the Supreme Court. The case will be heard on Tuesday.

Before the House met for the day, the Speaker chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which was attended by Leader of the Opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa, the Chief Minister and other members of the ruling coalition and the BJP.

With the Opposition deciding to abstain from the proceedings of the House on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Speaker said the House would reassemble on Thursday for discussion on the trust vote.

It is believed that heated exchanges took place between members of the ruling and Opposition parties at the BAC meeting. While the BJP urged the Speaker to take up the trust vote on Monday, the ruling coalition leaders declined to concede to its demand.

Earlier in the day, the BJP submitted a petition to the Speaker stating its decision to move a no-confidence motion against the government if the Chief Minister was non-committal on moving the trust vote in the House.

Mr. Kumaraswamy on Friday announced on the floor of the House that he would seek a trust vote but the day was not fixed. “In the light of various developments, I have decided on seeking trust vote,” he had said, adding that he was not keen to hanging on to power.

With Monday’s decision, the legislators of all three major parties would go back to their respective hotels/resorts till Thursday.

The total strength of the ruling coalition is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and the BSP-1), besides the Speaker. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition’s tally will be reduced to 100.

With the support of the two independents, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.