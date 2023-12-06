December 06, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Council on December 6 that the government of Karnataka will begin crediting ₹2,000 as partial drought relief (compensation) to bank accounts of farmers from next week.

Replying to a question by N. Ravi Kumar during Question Hour, the Minister said that earlier Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the partial compensation amount as a temporary relief.

The total loss due to crop damage in Karnataka because of drought has been estimated to be ₹35,162.05 crore. The State Government has sought ₹18,171.44 crore from the Union Government from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to provide relief to farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven lakh fodder seed kits have been distributed to farmers to ensure fodder to cattle during the drought. The government released ₹20 crore to the Department of Animal Husbandry Dairying on September 22 for purchasing mini fodder kits.

₹894 crore is available with district adminisrations in Karnataka to take up relief measures under drought situation.

Not only Karnataka, but 12 States in India faced drought due to scarcity of rainfall during this year’s monsoon, and 18 States faced drought due to shortage in North East monsoon. Of 236 taluks in Karnataka, 223 taluks have been declared as drought-hit. Of them, 196 taluks are severely hit and 27 taluks are moderately hit.

The State Disaster Management Authority, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has held three sittings to review the drought situation. The Cabinet sub-committee on drought held 10 sittings to monitor the situation.

Presently, drought-related issues have been reported from parts of Chitradurga and Gadag districts, he informed the House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT