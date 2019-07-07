Karnataka government teeters as 12 MLAs submit their resignations

In a day of dramatic developments that brought the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka to the brink of collapse, 12 MLAs of the ruling coalition submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker’s office on Saturday.

While Anand Singh (Congress) had resigned on Monday, a total of 12 MLAs — three from the Janata Dal (Secular) and nine from the Congress — submitted their resignation letters on Saturday, taking the total to 13. The Speaker has said he will look into the resignations when he returns to his office on Tuesday.

It is being speculated that more resignations are in the offing next week. Late on Saturday, 10 of the MLAs who had resigned left for Mumbai after a meeting with Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan. The resignations come at a time when Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao are on private visits to the U.S. and the U.K. Both leaders are expected to reach Bengaluru on Sunday.

If the resignations are accepted, the 13-month-old government would be reduced to a minority, ending an experiment that began after the Assembly election in 2018 to keep the BJP out of power. At the end of Saturday, the coalition strength (if the resignations are accepted) stood at 105. This is inclusive of the Speaker, suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig and two independent MLAs who are currently ministers in the government.

Interestingly, while the BJP has officially distanced itself from the developments, BJP leader and former minister C.P. Yogeshwar was seen at Raj Bhavan where the MLAs went to meet the Governor and MLA Ashwanth Narayan was seen at HAL airport from where the MLAs flew out. Both are known to be key players in “Operation Lotus.”

The MLAs who resigned on Saturday are former JD (S) State president H. Vishwanath (Hunsur), K. Gopaliah (Mahalakshmi Layout) and Narayana Gowda (K.R. Pet), all JD(S). Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), Mahesh Kamatahalli (Athani), B.C. Patil (Hirekerur), Pratap Gouda Patil (Maski), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), S.T. Somashekar (Yashwanthpur), Munirathna (RR Nagar) Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Puram) and Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) of the Congress.

While Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar said 11 MLAs had submitted resignations to his office, senior MLA Vishwanath, who led the group to the Raj Bhavan and spoke to the media put the numbers at 14. Mr Vishwanath had included Somwya Reddy, daughter of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who is expected to resign on Monday.

There were last ditch efforts by the Congress, which seemed to be in denial mode till very late, to salvage the situation but to no avail. On Saturday morning, soon after the MLAs trooped into the Speaker’s chamber to submit resignations, Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who had taken the lead to shift MLAs to a resort when the coalition government was stitched, rushed to the Speaker’s chamber. He appealed to the legislators to rescind their decision and is learnt to have even torn up the resignation letter of Mr. Muniratna, who however, later submitted his resignation letter again.

Simultaneously, Congress senior leaders, including Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, attempted to hold parleys to stop MLAs from submitting resignations. In the evening, K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, too flown down to the city and held meetings with senior leaders, but it seemed to have no impact on the swift developments.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Governor, Mr. Vishwanath (JD-S) said “We have resigned voluntarily, not influenced by any Operation Lotus. The Coalition Government did not meet the expectations of the people of Karnataka... This government did not take everyone into confidence in its functioning. That’s why we have resigned voluntarily today.”

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurapa said, “Me and my party have nothing to do with the developments in other rival parties. I have heard through media that Congress and JDS legislators have resigned from their Assembly seats.”

Hinting that they might stake claim to form the government eventually, he said, “One thing I can say is that people are not ready for elections... If the situation arises we will definitely explore the constitutional provisions to form the next government.”