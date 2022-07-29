State govt signs pact with Meesho for empowerment of 2,500 SHGs

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society and e-commerce firm Meesho will seek to empower 2,500 self-help groups (SHGs) in the state. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

July 29, 2022 15:02 IST

The ‘Saamarthya’ scheme, launched under the MoU, will offer assistance for self-employment to rural women.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sanjeevini (Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society — KSRLPS) and e-commerce firm Meesho for the empowerment of 2,500 self-help groups (SHGs) in the state, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that the world would know the ‘potential’ of women from Karnataka. The state government has launched the ‘Saamarthya’ project, which will be taken up on an end-to-end route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He welcomed the efforts of Meesho and Canara Bank in joining hands with the government’s initiative to empower rural women.

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is providing assistance for self-employment to SHGs under the ‘Elevate Scheme’ with the support of the Government of India’s livelihood programmes. The CM said these programmes need to be scaled up and managed at the micro level.

Belief in the power of women

It is commendable, the Chief Minister observed, that SHGs in the state have been selected for the Canara Bank scheme, adding that women should be involved in economic activities. “An economy is not money, rather it is the economic activities of the people. Women have immense power and are always engaged in such activities. I believe in the power of women and that is why I decided to implement a scheme called ‘Saamarthya’,” he said

“The products they produce need to be introduced on a global level by providing branding, marketing facilities in collaboration with online commercial entities like Meesho,” Mr Bommai said.

Specific schemes for self-employment of women should be identified in each Gram Panchayat and a detailed project report should be prepared. This can make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of women. Self-reliance is necessary to live a life of self-respect. The government will provide necessary assistance and cooperation in this regard, the Chief Minister said.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho said, “We are honoured to join hands with Sanjeevini and the State government to further our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone.”