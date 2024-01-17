ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka government signs MoUs worth ₹22,000 crore with seven companies at World Economic Forum meet at Davos

January 17, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

While Web Werks has proposed to set up a ₹20,000 crore data centre park in the State, four other companies plan to invest a total of ₹2,000 crore

PTI

A delegation from Karnataka, headed by Minister M.B. Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Karnataka government said on Wednesday, January 17, that it has signed MoUs with investment proposals to the tune of ₹22,000 crore with seven companies at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

As part of the MoUs signed on Tuesday, Web Werks has proposed to set up a ₹20,000 crore data centre park in the State, while four other companies plan to invest a total of ₹2,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil.

A delegation from the State, headed by Mr. Patil, engaged in a series of deliberations with industry leaders during the WEF Meet 2024 in Switzerland, it said.

The Lulu Group is set to venture into food processing in Vijayapura district, with plans to invest ₹300 crore in a plant dedicated to exports, the statement said.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals intends to establish a global innovation centre in Bengaluru and is actively scouting for suitable campus locations, it was stated.

