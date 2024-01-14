GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka government should not delay pensions for the old and needy: H.D. Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister cited a shocking incident where a senior citizen crawled for five km to seek her pension

January 14, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Kumaraswamy.

A file photo of Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Kumaraswamy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Urging the State Government not to delay pensions to the needy, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday, January 14, said that a senior citizen crawling for five km to seek pension has shaken the conscience of the civil society.

Expressing shock and sadness over the incident, he said that the government should not ignore such helpless people. While the State government has been claiming to have improved the livelihood of people in the State through guarantee schemes, the Davangere incident is an example of the way livelihood is derailing in the State, the former Chief Minister said. “The incident has made us hang our heads in shame and points to the inefficiency of the government.”

ALSO READ
War of words between JD(S) and Congress continues

His statement on social media platform X came after reports appeared in the media of an elderly woman, belonging to Kunibelakere village in Harihar taluk of Davangere district, crawling for five km to seek old age pension .

Govt’s duty towards elderly women too

Questioning the government over the incident, he asked: “It is a different matter to provide ₹2,000 per month to women. But what will happen to many such old women? It is the duty of those in the administration to help people who are in distress. Does the government not have empathy on such people? The government should immediately come to the rescue of the woman.”

While the government is implementing its guarantee schemes, it is also its duty to release pensions that help old and poor women, and widow pensions on time. A Davangere-like incident should not get repeated elsewhere in the State, he added.

Recalling his tenure as chief minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he had launched several schemes to economically empower senior citizens, differently abled, widows and Devadasis among others.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / pension and welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.