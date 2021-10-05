Karnataka Government sets up 16 Cabinet committees on different subjects

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 21:57 IST

The State Government on Tuesday set up 16 Cabinet sub-committees on various subjects.

They were set up following the dissolution of the committees formed during the government led by B.S. Yediyurappa.

A State Cabinet sub-committee has been formed to review and monitor the progress of implementation of Krishna, Mahadayi, and other irrigation projects/court/tribunal verdicts and fixing of compensation for acquisition of land for the Upper Krishna Project–III. The committee is headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Chief Minister is also heading a committee to review the progress of the projects in the Cauvery basin and on attracting investments for the global investors’ meet.

Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Govind M. Karjol is heading the committee on formulation of water policy while Public Works Minister C.C. Patil is heading the committee on NICE land acquisition and disputes.

Forest, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti is heading the committee to demarcate boundaries for national park and other parks based on the recommendations of the Kasturirangan committee report.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok is heading the panel for reviewing the drought, floods, and natural calamities situation in the State.

Other committees are headed by different Cabinet Ministers and all committees would prepare reports and place them before the State Cabinet for taking final decisions.