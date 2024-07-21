Karnataka government set to give lump sum amount as retirement benefit to midday meal workers

The Karnataka government has decided to provide a lump sum amount of ₹40,000 to mid-day meal workers across the State who retire at 60, having worked for a minimum of 15 years. The sum will be ₹30,000 for those who have worked for more than five years but less than 15 years.

Midday meal workers in government and aided schools have for long been demanding retirement benefits.

The Finance Department, after examining the proposal of the government, has agreed on July 16, 2024, on the payment of a one-time lump sum amount to mid-day meal workers, who are appointed under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana (Mid-Day Meal Scheme). Under Secretary of the Finance Department Prajeet K.M. Nambiar said in the order that midday meals workers, who have not completed at least five years of service, will not be entitled to the benefit.

Why this move

Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, more than 1.19 lakh workers are working in government and aided schools across the State, preparing and serving food to more than 55 lakh children regularly. However, since midday meal workers are not government employees, they have hitherto got no retirement benefits or gratuity when they completed 60 years of service.

Therefore, the workers had been staging protests for many years demanding benefits, including payment of ₹l lakh on retirement at 60. They had gone on an indefinite strike from July 16, 2024, at Freedom Park of Bengaluru. Following this, the State government has decided to provide lump sum amount as a retirement benefit.

Move welcomed

This move by the government has been welcomed by the midday meal workers. Speaking to The Hindu, S. Varalakshmi, State President of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said, “This is a result of years of struggle. We welcome the State government’s decision. For the first time in the country, the system of providing a lump sum amount to the midday meal workers is being implemented in Karnataka. This will benefit many poor women.”

