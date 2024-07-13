Karnataka government sends 68 primary school teachers on deputation, ahead of general transfer, draws ire

The Department of School Education and Literacy deputed 68 government primary school teachers to different schools and issued an order to this effect on July 4. This comes even as the counselling for the annual general transfer of primary school teachers is all set to begin on July 19. Deputation for so many teachers before the counselling process begins has drawn the ire of many teachers. Opposition BJP and MLCs from teachers’ constituencies have decided to raise the issue in the upcoming legislature session.

Of the 68 teachers who have been posted on deputation, 48 are women. Many of those who are beneficiaries of the deputation have been posted to Shivamogga district, the home district of Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

“This may not be illegal, but definitely unethical. It effectively kills the spirit of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Act, 2007,” said a government primary school teacher, looking to be transferred during general transfers this year.

“Earlier, deputations were made at the Block Education Officer and Deputy Director of Public Instruction level for teachers in rare cases such as serious illnesses. Certain transfers or deputations were also made as per the discretion of the Chief Minister. However, this is the first time 68 teachers have been deputed by the office of the department’s Principal Secretary,” said another teacher.

However, sources in the State government defend the deputation arguing that only teachers with severe problems have been deputed on humanitarian grounds. However, many teachers argue that the same considerations are built into the general transfer guidelines and could have been done through the transparent process.

S.L. Bhoje Gowda, JD(S) MLC from teachers’ constituency, said he would be raising the issue in the Council during the upcoming session. “Even if the teacher is deputed now, the post should be shown as vacant during counselling. And, if any other teacher is selected for that post, the deputed teacher should go back to his original place. However, we don’t know on what basis this deputation was done when there are few days left for the teachers transfer counselling,” he said.